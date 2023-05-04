WorldPasswordDay: Confusion over Password Advice Adds to Top Security Risks for Organizations

The fact that password security remains a relevant topic is a source of frustration to many cyber professionals, particularly with so many viable alternative authentication methods, such as biometrics, readily available.

“Passwords have become the de facto authentication method for companies to employ as they can be relatively cheap to implement at scale for many users,” Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting told Infosecurity.

Therefore, poor password practices still present enormous security risks for organizations, with Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report finding that stolen credentials led to nearly 50% of attacks in 2021.

Confusion For Users

Given the level of risk around password compromise, relevant organizations – including government agencies, independent organizations and large tech providers – have issued various guidance and mandates around password practices to try and ensure users are meeting minimum security standards.

However, this has led to a wide variety of advice being issued. For example, in the UK, the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) advises a minimum of 10 characters in passwords, whereas the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) recommends a minimum of eight. Yet tech giant Microsoft asks users to have a 14-character minimum length requirement.

In addition, some authorities, like the ICO and the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), say special characters should not be mandated, but bodies like HITRUST do have this requirement.

Sarb Sembhi, CTO at Virtually Informed, told Infosecurity, “The advice we’re given has never been consistent and is changed a lot. Some people believe it's one thing and others believe it's something else.”

This has ultimately resulted in confusion for the end user.

Outdated Practices

Research over the past few years has also rejected much previous conventional wisdom around password practices, suggesting that a simpler approach is more effective as it makes users less likely to bypass controls. Forcing users to regularly change their passwords has a detrimental impact on security, one report found.

Jessica Barker, CEO and co-founder of Cygenta, said: “The UK NCSC and NIST changed their guidance to acknowledge that asking people to repeatedly change their passwords actually leads to people using weaker passwords.”

Another approach used by the NCSC to simplify password practices is the three random words recommendation, which it views as more effective than using complex combinations for passwords.

Taking the Pressure Off Users

While bodies like the NCSC and NIST are renewing their approaches to password policies, many organizations are still placing outdated requirements on users. This includes using a mixture of letters, numbers, and special characters to compose passwords, not using words or numbers that can be associated to you and the need to change them regularly.

“One issue that many of our clients face is in terms of compliance with regulations, with different rules and expectations, some of which go against the good practice recommended by the UK NCSC and NIST. This leaves security leaders in a challenging position, knowing that the password policy which they are enforcing is not in line with best practice,” said Barker.