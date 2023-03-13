Cyber-Attacks in the Media Industry Making Headlines

The media industry is more visible to the public than virtually any other sector. Encompassing film, television, radio, gaming consoles, online and print, it is the arena that provides people with access to news and insights into the outside world, as well as fulfilling people’s entertainment needs.

Correspondingly, Cyber-attacks on media entities, even those that have a relatively minor impact or are unsuccessful, are highly visible to the public compared to other sectors. This was demonstrated by an attempted hack on Virgin Media TV in February 2023, which forced some programming off air while the firm mitigated the incident.

Media platforms are also prime target for hacktivists who wish to push out messages to the wider public. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, for instance, pro-Ukrainian groups took over Russian TV channels to broadcast messages opposing the Kremlin’s actions.

“News outlets are frequently targeted by politically motivated actors who aim to disrupt or compromise the content and its distribution,” commented Dan Vasile, VP of strategic development at BlueVoyant and former VP of info security at Paramount.

Alex Newman, cyber security expert at PA Consulting, commented that it is a sector that has a unique ability to polarize and create disgruntled users, making it an especially tempting target for actors that wish to cause harm or obtain notoriety, and not just financial gain.

“This means there will be actors who will attempt to compromise or cause damage, knowing that a breach or successful attack is likely to lead to further negative coverage in the high-profile media industry. In the film industry in particular, the consequences of a successful attack can also include IP theft, piracy and compromise of the user-facing content,” he explained.

There has been a number of instances of hackers attempting to leak information to ruin upcoming releases in the entertainment sphere, such as films and video games. Prominent examples include the leaking of the draft script of the James Bond movie Spectre in 2014, and leaking source code and development footage of upcoming video games.

A Growing Target

Financially motivated cyber-criminals have also recognized that media organizations are a lucrative target as the use of digital technologies as a means to consume news and entertainment has surged. In December 2022, prominent UK newspaper The Guardian was hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted operations and led to the personal data of UK staff being stolen.

A particularly popular tactic is compromising the growing number of online accounts across media services, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix.

Vasile noted: “Attacking the distribution channels, such as streaming services or web portals, gives cyber-criminals access to valuable consumer information and payment details.”

In August 2020, security firm Akamai highlighted a surge in credential stuffing attacks against media organizations, which its analysts said was borne out of a rise in people using online media during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is a trend the company has observed continue as life has returned to normal.

Tony Lauro, director of security technology and strategy at Akamai told Infosecurity: “Credential stuffing attacks have continued to be prevalent in the media industry since the pandemic.”