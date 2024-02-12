How Cyber Insurance Can Work Better for Businesses in 2024

Cyber insurance is viewed by many cybersecurity experts as a crucial component of a modern security strategy, given surging cyber incidents and associated business costs. The global cyber insurance market is projected to be worth $90.6bn by 2033, highlighting its growing relevance. While the need for cyber insurance is clear, there are indications that policies are not working effectively for many organizations. A 2023 Delinea report found a growing disconnect between carriers and enterprises, with policyholders struggling to understand the fine print in policies, leading to many claims being rejected. There is a particular issue is with small businesses, which are experiencing growing attacks. A 2022 report by the UK’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found that 38% of its members that have cyber insurance do not know what their policy includes. In fact, the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) simply do not see cyber insurance as a viable option. In December 2023, insurance giant Aviva found that just 17% of small businesses have cyber insurance.

Barriers to Effective Cyber Insurance Coverage Impractical Cyber Insurance Policies Currently, many businesses find it difficult to understand the extent of coverage and exclusions that may apply in cyber insurance policies. “This ambiguity can lead to disputes and delays in the event of a cyber incident, causing additional stress and financial strain for the insured,” Tarnveer Singh, CISO of The Exeter and ClubCISO member, told Infosecurity. The evolving nature of cyber threats adds another layer of complexity, making it harder to ensure policies remain relevant. Singh said that insurers typically rely on standardized risk assessment measures, which may not accurately reflect the unique vulnerabilities and risk levels for individual businesses. “This mismatch can result in inadequate coverage or overpriced policies, making it challenging for businesses to find the right cyber insurance solution,” he explained. The process of filing an insurance claim can be time-consuming and burdensome, particularly for SMEs with limited resources, with insurers often requiring extensive documentation and proof of loss, Singh added. Indy Dhami, partner in KPMG’s Financial Services Cyber Security team, believes the wider business impacts of cyber incidents is making it more challenging for insurers to model cyber risks appropriately, with this industry traditionally focused on losses related to digital assets, such as personal data. “The increase in cyber-attacks along with its wider impact has led clients and insurers to rethink the knock-on effect on other insurance lines like personal (reputation), property (physical damage), intellectual property (competitor information) etc.,” he noted. Another barrier to effective cyber insurance is the growing cost of premiums, an issue that is exacerbated for SMEs and leads to many companies being underinsured. S&P Global Ratings has projected that annual cyber insurance premiums are set to increase by 25-30% per year until 2025. Lack of Cyber Awareness and Knowledge In some cases, businesses may choose not to take out cyber insurance as they not aware of how costly cyber-attacks can be. From an insurer’s perspective. Technology and Cyber Head at Hiscox USA, Chris Hojnowski, said that many organizations incorrectly believe that any financial losses can be covered by the business itself. Additionally, he noted that SMEs are often under the illusion that they aren’t a target of cybercriminals due to their size. This is incorrect, he said, citing figures from the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2023 showing that 43% of small businesses suffered a cyber-attack in 2023. Additionally, cyber insurance policies are typically purchased by someone without a deep cybersecurity understanding, usually from the finance department, such as a risk manager or Chief Financial Officer. “They are coming to cyber insurance from a financial perspective and a business point of view; therefore, they may not have the same depth of knowledge as the CISO, who would have a better understanding of what the insurance policy technically includes and whether it provides adequate coverage,” outlined KPMG’s Dhani. How to Make Cyber Insurance Policies More Relevant Tailoring Cyber Insurance Policies to the Organization To make cyber insurance more effective, insurers must offer more customizable policies that align closely with the specific needs of individual businesses, argued Amar Patel, a CISO working in financial services and ClubCISO member.

“Innovating in product development, with a focus on the evolving cyber threat landscape, can offer more relevant insurance products"