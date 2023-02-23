Cyber Sanctions: An Effective Weapon or Just Posturing?

Sanctions have long been an important means through which governments pursue their political, economic and diplomatic goals. These measures can target nation states, organizations or individuals for a variety of purposes, including prohibiting certain activities, forcing behavioral change or simply sending a political message.

Notably, sanctions have formed a major component of the West’s response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions aim to hinder and limit the financial capabilities of the Russian government and high-ranking individuals, as well as sending a strong message of condemnation for the Kremlin’s actions.

Recent years have seen an extension of this approach in the form of cyber sanctions; rules specifically designed to penalize cyber threat actors.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Theresa Payton, CEO and president of Fortalice Solutions and former White House chief information officer, explained the aims of these measures: “The primary purpose or message of cyber sanctions issued by national governments in recent years is to deter malicious cyber operatives that threaten national security, economic stability and democratic processes.

“By imposing sanctions on individuals, entities or countries responsible for cyber-attacks or cyber espionage, governments seek to hold those actors accountable for their actions and demonstrate that there are consequences for engaging in such activities.”

Often, individuals and groups suspected of cyber-criminal activities are physically beyond the arm of law enforcement, especially when the suspects reside in so-called ‘safe havens’ like Russia and China.

Sanctions therefore offer a viable alternative to arrest and imprisonment in targeting threat actors.

A Brief History of Cyber Sanctions

The US issued its first cyber sanctions in 2015, in the form of President Obama’s Executive Order 13694, subsequently revised in 2016. This “authorized the imposition of sanctions on individuals and entities determined to be responsible for or complicit in malicious cyber-enabled activities that result in enumerated harms that are reasonably likely to result in, or have materially contributed to, a significant threat to the national security, foreign policy, or economic health or financial stability of the US.”

The penalties include the freezing of any assets the relevant organizations or individuals have in the US and travel restrictions to the region.

In 2020, the EU entered the world of cyber sanctions by issuing a range of penalties, including travel bans and the freezing of assets, against six individuals and three entities from Russia, China and North Korea who were “involved in significant cyber-attacks or attempted cyber-attacks against the EU or its Member States.”

The use of cyber sanctions moved further into the spotlight in February 2023 when the US and UK governments announced joint measures against seven Russian cyber-criminals who are members of the notorious Trickbot malware gang. The group, which has links to Russia’s Intelligence Services, was blamed for developing ransomware strains targeting critical services in the US and UK.

Cyber sanctions are now a common mechanism by which governments can respond to cyber-threats to public services and critical infrastructure, but it is important to ascertain whether they have a meaningful impact on disrupting and deterring cybercrime.

Real-World Impact

Attribution for cyber-attacks is notoriously difficult compared to traditional forms of crime, given the lack of geographical boundaries and relative anonymity afforded to perpetrators.

“The challenge with sanctions for malicious cyber activity is often the unnamed individuals to impose sanctions on,” acknowledged Payton.

However, authorities and organizations are becoming increasingly adept at identifying those responsible, even if it can take a long time.

Discussing the recent US and UK joint sanctions, Robert Hannigan, chairman, international business at BlueVoyant and former director at the UK’s intelligence agency, GCHQ, noted: “Deciding which individuals to sanction requires a great deal of careful investigation and attribution work. The very detailed documents issued by the FBI, the US Treasury and Department of Justice illustrate how much material has been collected and how much is known about these groups.”

Nevertheless, even when the perpetrators of specific attacks have been identified and sanctions issued, there is understandably skepticism that such measures will limit the ability to launch attacks in any way, especially against people residing in countries like Russia. In fact, issuing sanctions on groups and individuals may even provoke further attacks against that country.

As a result, it can be tempting to view cyber sanctions as little more than political posturing, with limited practical benefit.