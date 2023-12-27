Will the Cyber Skills Gap Continue to Grow in 2024?

The global cyber workforce gap continued to scale new heights in 2023. In October, ISC2 reported that the gap had reached a record four million people and ISACA research found that 62% of cybersecurity teams were understaffed.

This is despite a significant increase in cybersecurity professionals in 2023, with the global workforce reaching 5.5 million, according to ISC2 figures.

With ransomware attacks reaching record levels in 2023, the cyber-threat landscape has put more demand on the cybersecurity community than ever before.

Tara Wisniewski, EVP, Advocacy, Global Markets and Member Engagement at ISC2, told Infosecurity: “The threat landscape is tougher than it’s ever been. We found that 75% of cyber professionals are finding the current threat landscape to be the most challenging it’s been in the past five years. That’s inevitably going to increase the need for skilled cybersecurity professionals.”

Lay-Offs and Budget Cuts

Wisniewski cited findings from ISC2’s 2023 Cyber Workforce Study, which showed that lay-offs, budget cuts and hiring and promotion freezes had impacted cybersecurity teams this year amid the global economic downturn.

Jon Brandt, Director of Professional Practices and Innovation at ISACA, agreed that the economic environment is having a big impact on the ability of companies to hire for cybersecurity jobs. While many organizations say they have open positions, in reality they are not hiring for them.

“The number of true entry-level jobs has been insufficient for what is necessary for the countless individuals who have completed university, re-skilling and/or upskilling programs,” he told Infosecurity.

Cybersecurity vendors themselves have not been immune to lay-offs, with Rapid7 cutting 18% of its staff and Splunk making 7% of its staff redundant this year.

Will the Skills Gap Increase in 2024?

Overall, the picture looks bleak for the coming year, with the cyber workforce gap likely to widen in 2024.

Wisniewski noted that demand for cyber professionals will rise in the foreseeable future regardless of the economic situation, given the reliance on digital technology.

She said that security cutbacks are not only hindering the growth of the cyber workforce, but are having ripple effects that cause burnout, low morale and damage productivity. This increases the chances of seasoned professionals changing jobs or even leaving the industry altogether.

Lisa Ventura, Founder, Cyber Security Unity, said that security tends to be one of first budgets that businesses cut in times of financial difficulty.

“I think the cyber skills gap will continue to widen next year, especially with so many cyber and tech organizations making redundancies as the global economic downturn continues to bite,” she explained to Infosecurity.