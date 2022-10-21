CyberMonth: How to Promote a ‘Think Before U Click’ Culture

Phishing remains one of the most common and effective forms of cyber-attack. This vector exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fuelled by increased reliance on digital communications and numerous emotive events that served as effective lures. In February 2022, Proofpoint research found that more than nine in 10 (91%) UK organizations were successfully compromised by an email phishing attack in 2021, underlining its ongoing potency.

Such compromises can pose major problems for organizations. “When phishing is used to steal login credentials, it opens up a world of possibilities for the cyber-criminals and a world of hurt for the impacted individual or business,” explained David Richardson, VP of product management at Lookout. “With one set of credentials, bad actors can then try to log in to a number of common cloud-based services such as Microsoft365, Google Workspace, AWS, Salesforce, etc. Once they’ve successfully logged in to one of these accounts, they can move laterally within an organization and find highly sensitive and valuable information to either encrypt for ransom or exfiltrate to sell on the dark web.”

While there are a growing number of security tools designed to prevent phishing messages from reaching recipients, this issue remains, at its core, a human one. Therefore, a focus on awareness training is key to tackling this ongoing scourge. Too often, however, organizations only pay lip service to training in this area, such as setting up annual phishing simulations and other tick-box exercises.

This is why one of the focuses for this year’s European Cybersecurity Month is phishing, with a theme of ‘Think Before U Click!’, highlighting the need for users to be equipped with the knowledge to avoid falling into the trap of attackers.

Here are five steps organizations can take to enhance their phishing training, achieving greater employee engagement and effectiveness.

Explain the Why

In addition to highlighting how staff can detect and react to potential phishing emails, it is also vital organizations explain why these measures are necessary. In an interview for the October 2022 IntoSecurity podcast, Jessica Barker emphasized the importance of ensuring awareness messaging is relevant to people’s lives, making them much more likely to adhere to recommendations. “Rather than telling people what to do or what not to do, it’s much more helpful to frame it from coming from that context of why we’re making those recommendations,” she noted.

This principle can also be applied to specific training activities. Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, commented: “The security team should be upfront and let their colleagues across the organization know why they are conducting simulated phishing and how it benefits everyone as a whole. Getting people to understand the reasoning behind an activity can greatly reduce the resistance.”