Data protection regulators, particularly in Europe, appear to be taking a tough line with large tech firms over data privacy violations. Law firm DLA Piper recorded a total of €1.2bn ($1.26bn) of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) fines issued across Europe in 2024. This followed €2.9bn ($3.1bn) in fines levied by European regulators in 2023. Tech giants and social media firms have borne the brunt of these financial penalties. This includes Meta receiving a €1.2bn ($1.3m) fine for transferring personal data to the US on the basis of standard contractual clauses (SCCs) in May 2023. However, these headline figures do not tell the full story. Just $19.9m of the $3.26bn in fines levied by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) between 2020 and the end of October 2024 had been paid as of December 2024. This represented just 0.6% of the total fines issued according to an investigation by the Irish Independent at the end of 2024. This reality has cast significant doubt on the effectiveness of fines in deterring bad data privacy practices by tech companies. Valerie Lyons, COO & Senior Consultant at BH Consulting, told Infosecurity: “The issue is when people say things like ‘WhatsApp was fined for that,’ as if that would be a deterrent. The truth is, WhatsApp have yet to pay the fine so there is no deterrent until the fine is actually paid.” During this year’s Data Privacy Week campaign, Infosecurity explores the challenges regulators face in ensuring fines act as a deterrent and what more can be done to improve privacy practices in big tech.

Large Privacy Fines Not Getting Paid Many of the fines issued by data protection regulators under GDPR over the past five years are still the subject of court appeals or other legal processes. The Irish DPC, the largest enforcer of GDPR fines in Europe, often undergoes an extensive process to make a fine payable after a penalty decision has been made. Lyons explained that once a fine has been issued by the regulator, it does not become payable until the decision is confirmed by the Circuit Court. Once the decision is confirmed, the DPC can issue a formal notice to the penalized entity to require payment of the fine. However, these applications can only be made if the offending company has not invoked its statutory right of appeal. “Each significant fine awarded against big tech has been appealed and then it enters into the lengthy legal framework, which must be engaged in by the DPC. These cases take years,” she noted. Large tech organizations have demonstrated they have the necessary financial resources to embark on these legal battles. This has resulted in huge delays in fines being paid and there is the potential courts will eventually reduce or overturn them. Fines have been successfully reduced in the past, in 2020 a £183m fine issued to British Airways for data security failings was reduced to just £20m ($24.6m). This was due to the financial difficulties faced by the airline because of COVID-19 restrictions and BA making considerable improvements to its IT security. In 2020, a €9.55m ($9.92m) GDPR fine was issued by Germany’s data protection authority to telecom provider 1&1 Telecom GmbH for insufficient authentication procedures. The fine was eventually reduced by 90% by a German court. It was judged that the fine amount issued was disproportionate to the nature of the violation. Lyons added: “It’s a simple costs/benefit calculus – fighting fines in court costs the organization more, but the gains are greater with the potential to be overturned/reduced in the appeals court.” Concerns over the deterrent impact of fines on tech firms’ data privacy practices have even been expressed at a regulatory level. In November 2024, UK Information Commissioner John Edwards told British newspaper The Times that he didn’t believe the levying of fines was an effective way of keeping big tech firms in line, serving only to tie up the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in litigation. The Need to Improve Fine Collection While the impact of fines issued by data protection regulators has come under question, there is no doubt that the ability to issue financial penalties remains a crucial weapon in regulators’ armoury. Lyons pointed out that as well as acting as a punishment and a deterrent, fines are also an important way of communicating to the public about wrongdoing. This is especially true when the violators are household names.

