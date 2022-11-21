Fighting Disinformation with Technology: Three Blueprints for a More Trustable Internet

The US Midterms and the Brazilian presidential election have shown, once again, how rife misinformation and disinformation are during democratic elections.

Several human rights groups and researchers claim that social media platforms struggled to follow through on agreements they signed with Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in February 2022, in which they promised to combat material that could undermine the democratic process.

“On election day, and as the vote counting was underway in the following days, posts and videos containing misinformation and allegations of election fraud began to circulate on social media. [But] when it comes to electoral fraud, platforms have widely different policies, and even the stronger ones aren’t always enforced [and] tech platforms have a track record of bending their rules for powerful actors, and allowing politicians to get away with speech that violates their policies,” Human Rights Watch’s Deborah Brown, senior researcher on digital rights, and Maria Laura Canineu, said in a post on October 28, 2022.

Social Media Platforms Have Failed Us

Meta has claimed to have acted to take down disinformation on Facebook. However, this claim has come under scrutiny, and Global Witness, an international NGO, has investigated Facebook's work.

Speaking about Global Witness’ findings during DTX London on October 13, 2022, Carole Cadwalladr, Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist, said: “[Global Witness] set up several accounts and created five types of adverts that contained false information about the Brazilian election and five more that delegitimize many aspects of the election itself. They were not based in Brazil, they were not using a VPN and every single advert they created deliberately violated all of Meta’s policies. All the adverts were accepted by Meta and allowed to be posted on Facebook.”

After Cadwalladr broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, Facebook introduced the Ad Library, which she said “gives some measure of transparency but is highly insufficient. Still today, our elections are not safe. Facebook and other social media platforms have failed us and are a threat surface that bad actors can exploit as they please.”

Some organizations have been developing diverse approaches, methods and frameworks to tackle the problem of disinformation. These proposals leverage emerging technologies (including AI, data analytics and blockchain) to provide a more trustable internet. Infosecurity investigates three of the most prominent approaches.

The Civil Society Way: Institute For Strategic Dialogue’s and CASM’s Beam

On November 14, 2022, the think tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) and the start-up CASM Technology, officially launched Beam, a multi-lingual, multi-platform toolset dedicated to tracking, exposing and confronting disinformation and other forms of manipulation and deception online.

According to its London-based developers, Beam is composed of two technical layers – extensively described in a white paper authored by Dr Francesca Arcostanzo and Melanie Smith, from the ISD, and Carl Miller, research director at Demos and co-founder of CASM Technology.

Beam’s underlying layer is a machine learning and data analytics tool developed over the last ten years by CASM, called Method52. This tool is made of around 100 components, responsible for a multitude of tasks, from collecting data from Facebook, Reddit, Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, PeerTube, 4Chan, Discord, Mastodon, mainstream media news sources and a large number of standalone websites, to analyzing text using natural language processing (NLP).

Beam’s core layer is made of the six Beam programs. Five of them are used to analyze the data collected and selected by Method52 (Beam Collect, Beam Messages, Beam Hate Speech, Beam Accounts, Beam Network and Communities) and one, Beam Window, produces Beam’s outputs, including dashboards, data visualizations, regular reporting and alerts, that are used to power responses to information threats.