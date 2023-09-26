One of the likely consequences of the global economic downturn is an increase in insider threat incidents. Workforce reductions, and disgruntled and stressed employees are known risk factors for insider data breaches to occur. These are both non-malicious, due to mistakes, negligence and being tricked, and malicious, born out of resentment towards employers or for monetary gain. David Higgins, senior director of the Field Technology Office at CyberArk, noted: “Insider threat as an issue is one that is getting bigger, driven in part by today’s difficult economic times.” A report from DTEX and the Ponemon Institute in September 2023 found that the number of insider incidents increased to 7343 in 2023, up from 6803 in 2022, while the average annual cost of such incidents per organization rose to $16.2m from $15.4m in the same period. During the 2023 National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM), it is more important than ever for organizations to truly understand how insider threats manifest and how to address them.

1. The Majority of Insider Threats Are Non-Malicious Contrary to what many believe, the majority of insider threat incidents are not malicious in nature. Non-malicious insider data breaches come in several forms – unintentional, due to negligence and/or mistakes, and those caused by nefarious actors duping employees into leaking sensitive information. Stephan Jou, security analytics CTO at OpenText Cybersecurity, commented: “Inadvertent actions, such as negligent handling of sensitive information or unintentional security breaches, can pose serious insider threat risks. In my experience, these inside threats comprise the majority of the risks to the organization, much more than the headline-grabbing bad guys who intentionally cause harm.” This analysis is backed up by the aforementioned DTEX and Ponemon report, which showed that non-malicious insiders accounted for 75% of incidents. This was made up of either negligence or mistakes (55%) or being duped by an external actor (20%). These types of risks are exacerbated by stress and burnout, according to Higgins. “Not being on top of their game means security teams may not be as alert to potential risks as they should be,” he outlined. “This increases the risk of them missing attacks, and the same situation can also mean that co-workers are more likely to fall victim to phishing attacks. Even well-meaning employees are likely to be responsible for accidental insider threats.” 2. Insider Threats Aren’t Just Committed by Employees It is important organizations take a holistic view of insider threats, looking beyond employees to contractors, third-parties and suppliers. Jou outlined: “Insider threats can originate from employees, contractors, partners or any individual who has authorized access to an organization's systems, data, or facilities. It's important to consider insider risks from a broader perspective.” As a result, organizations must work closely with third parties, to firstly gain awareness of who has access to what systems and data, and to ensure that access is restricted to those areas required by the individuals to do their job. In addition, when a third-party relationship ends, organizations must ensure permissions to access sensitive information are promptly removed. If not, Higgins sad that the vendor can still access company assets, or an external actor could even hunt down these “orphaned” accounts and use them for malicious purposes.

