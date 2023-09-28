A Guide to Zero-Day Vulnerabilities and Exploits for the Uninitiated

Zero-day exploits are at an all-time high. After what some called a “hot zero-day summer,” which saw a frenzy of security patches follow a torrent of newly discovered software vulnerabilities, the month of September 2023 was no quieter: Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) observed 12 single zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild for this month alone.

With 69 disclosed zero-days so far, 2023 is on track to set a new record, currently held by a pandemic high of 88 zero-days in 2021.

Used by state-sponsored groups and cybercriminals alike, zero-day exploits have become threat actors’ new Holy Grail for the lucrative results they yield from it, according to John Hultquist, chief analyst at Mandiant Intelligence.



“Yes, zero-days cost a lot of money, but the pay-out is just so big – tens of millions of dollars – that it’s worth it for them,” he told Infosecurity during the latest Mandiant mWISE conference.

What Does Zero Day Mean?

A zero-day (also known as a 0-day) vulnerability is a software issue unknown to the software vendor which an attacker can leverage to gain unauthorized access to a network, move laterally within it, steal data or compromise part of the system.

The name zero day comes from the fact that those vulnerabilities leave no time to fix them before they're exploited. This means that no patch or workaround is available to fix the vulnerability, making it very dangerous.

Zero-day vulnerabilities can affect any piece of software on a device – including operating systems, applications and web browsers.

They are often discovered by security researchers or attackers themselves. Once a zero-day vulnerability is discovered, it is important for security researchers to keep it confidential until a patch is available. Otherwise, attackers can exploit the vulnerability to attack exposed systems.

Sometimes, a vulnerability that is known by the vendor but does not have a patch yet – or cannot be patched – is also called a zero-day.

Google Project Zero, an initiative gathering a team of security analysts employed by Google tasked with finding zero-day vulnerabilities, distinguishes zero-day vulnerabilities with “zero-day exploits in the wild,” which refer to zero-day vulnerabilities already used in cyber-attacks.

Of the 69 zero-days disclosed in 2023, 44 have been used in the wild from January to September, according to Google's Threat Analysis Group. In 2022, Google observed 41 zero days exploited in the wild.