The Looming Threat of Deepfakes

The increasing sophistication of deepfake technologies and their potentially terrifying future applications were the subject of a recent webinar session by Cato Networks.

One of the presenters, Etay Maor, associate professor of cybersecurity at Boston College and senior director of security strategy at Cato Networks, began by outlining the various ways in which audio and video can be manipulated to spread misinformation.

1) Missing context

Here, the content isn’t edited in any way but rather is shown out of context and is misleading. Missing context comes in two forms — misrepresentation and isolation.

In misrepresentation, the information is presented inaccurately and misleadingly. An example offered by Maor was videos purporting to show one country attacking another, which were taken from a completely different conflict years earlier.

Isolation is when a brief clip is taken out of a longer video, removing the context and creating a false narrative of the events.

2) Deceptive editing

Maor highlighted two forms of deceptive editing. One is omission, in which various portions of a video are edited out, presenting the remainder as a complete narrative.

The other involves splicing videos together “to fundamentally alter the story that is being told.” These are commonly used for interviews, where the words spoken by the interviewee are moved elsewhere in the clip to create a different narrative.

3) Malicious transformation

Maor described this as “the most nefarious type” and what is commonly referred to as deepfakes. With malicious transformation, the content is “doctored” to deceive the viewer, for example, by altering the frames of a video. Additionally, there is fabrication, “which is using AI to create high-quality fake images and videos.”

Video Deepfakes

One of the earliest versions of deepfakes is “faceswap,” in which “pretty simple software” can be used to essentially place someone’s face on another’s in a video. “This can be done today on your phone; this is not super-computer, AI futuristic stuff,” commented Maor.

Raymond Lee, CEO of FakeNet.AI, noted that a number of apps are available today, enabling faceswaps to be undertaken relatively easily. However, these are currently not of the highest quality and only have limited application, most commonly for famous movie scenes. It is, therefore, difficult to use these for nefarious purposes at this time.

It is possible to create much more sophisticated faceswap videos, though. Lee showed a highly plausible video impersonating the actor Tom Cruise. This involved around two hours of training on a graphics processing unit (GPU) to accurately mimic Cruise’s facial nuances, as well as “days of professional video editing and post-processing.” Additionally, a skilled voice impersonator was used who had a similar shaped face and haircut to Cruise.

While the time, effort and money to create a video of this sophistication means there is currently a high barrier to entry, Lee noted, “that barrier to entry is getting lower and lower.”

The pair then gave another example involving the impersonation of former US President Barack Obama. Rather than his face being put on the face of the voice actor, as in the Tom Cruise scenario, it was just Obama’s mouth movements that were manipulated as the actor spoke.

Audio Deepfakes

Audio deepfakes can now be undertaken “in a few minutes,” according to Lee. To create these type of deepfakes, audio footage or files are taken and transcribed before the “most skilled learning models” are trained to replicate the unique characteristics of an individual’s voice.

He then showed an example of audio deepfakes, accurately replicating the voices of various US Presidents.

Lee explained that audio manipulation technologies come in two forms — deepfakes and cheapfakes. Deepfakes are more sophisticated, in which audio is modified or synthesized using AI, whereas cheapfakes use low-tech methods.

Current Use in Criminal Activity

While there is still plenty of room for improvement in deepfake technologies, the presenters outlined examples of ways these are already used to commit fraud and other types of crime.