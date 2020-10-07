NCSAM: Is Connected Ever Going to be Protected?

October 2020 marks the 17th year that National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) has been held, and this year’s theme follows a trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Claiming that the month “continues to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity” globally, this year’s theme is aimed to encourage individuals and organizations “to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.”

The first week is following a theme of “If You Connect It, Protect It” aimed at reinforcing the importance of keeping connected devices secure from outside influence as we see the IoT become a more regular part of how we live and work.

Consider that the total number of IoT connections will reach 83 billion by 2024, and just this week, there were fresh reports of flaws in adult connected devices, are we really getting any better? Andrea Carcano is the co-founder of Nozomi Networks, and claimed in the face of a global pandemic, IoT connections are empowering a level of remote work like none before.

“From our own experience, we’ve seen industrial operators go from a single digit percentage of their workforce working remotely, to 52% and higher,” he said. “This deluge of internet-connected devices opens the door to a whole slew of new vulnerabilities and creates a much large attack surface.”

He claimed NCSAM is a good time to remember that it doesn’t have to take a catastrophe to spur change. Also, Greg Foss, senior security strategist at VMware Carbon Black, said the exploitation and resale of direct access into corporate networks is exploding, as attackers leverage modular and increasingly more capable malware to maximize profits. “That is why initiatives like Cybersecurity Awareness Month need to be embraced, to help organizations think about the techniques they need to put in place to combat such attacks.

“For every organization with an advanced security posture and awareness of the vulnerability of connected devices, there will be many more at the infancy of their security journey and therefore lacking this visibility,” he said. “Add to this the fact that recent events have led to millions of people working from home and inadvertently increasing the risk of a cyber-attack targeting their company’s IT network and systems and you will see that there is real cause for concern.”

After all, if IoT devices are connected to a network, it’s a potential new way into that network for an attacker to leverage. “Work devices are connected over the internet to the same wireless system that also connects to their homes’ smart devices, which are particularly vulnerable to cyber attacks,” he said, claiming “our smart homes are a cyber-attack in the waiting.”