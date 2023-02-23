In hybrid warfare, the lines between the commercial and military domains are often blurred, particularly when it comes to cyberspace. This can be seen in the Russia-Ukraine war, which has brought with it a range of cyber-related demands for both government and private sector actors.

Infosecurity spoke to defense and cybersecurity analysts about the current cyber landscape in Ukraine, the impact of digital connectivity and whether cyber-Armageddon is still a possibility.

The war in cyberspace began long before Russian troops staged their all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, noted Dr Josef Schroefl, deputy director for Strategy and Defense at the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE) in Helsinki, Finland, an organization that works closely with NATO and the EU on countering hybrid threats. Schroefl said that as of January 2023, Ukraine has registered more than 5000 cyber-attacks on state institutions and critical infrastructure since 2014.

By mid-2021, Schroefl said hackers had begun to target digital service providers, logistics providers and supply chains in Ukraine and abroad, aiming to gain access to both Ukrainian systems and those of NATO member states. These attacks rapidly intensified during the Russian troop build-up in early 2022, with the hackers increasingly using wiper malware against Ukrainian institutions.

After the invasion, websites of banks and government departments were attacked in a new wave of attacks, Schroefl said, also pointing to the attack on satellite operator Viasat. “The common goal of all these attacks was to shut down the command-and-control systems of the Ukrainian officials and especially from the military,” he added.

Ukraine has expanded and improved its defensive capabilities in recent years, Schroefl said, with support from Western nations, as well as private hacker groups and others. “Nothing has hurt Ukraine so much right now that it couldn’t stay online,” he said.

Commander Jacob Galbreath, head of the strategy branch at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), said that while it is premature to provide a holistic overview of the use of cyberspace in the war, there has been a convergence between information operations and cyber operations, forming what could be seen as a new norm in cyber warfare.

CCDCOE is a Tallinn, Estonia-based organization that supports the alliance but is not an operational part of its command structure.

Information operations cover a range of activities focused on information, such as strategic communications, public affairs and psychological operations, Cmdr Galbreath said. It is not necessarily offensive or defensive, but is focused on anything related to information and how it is relayed, including disinformation or misinformation.

Cyber operations, on the other hand, focus on the protection, verification and integrity of that information, maintaining its security in the defensive role and attempting to gain access to information in the offensive role. In the Russia-Ukraine war, there has been a convergence between the two, at least on the Russian side, Cmdr Galbreath said.