The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has mandated that publicly listed firms operating in the US must disclose “material” cyber incidents within four days. Within the disclosure, companies will need to provide details of the incident’s nature, scope, timing and impact or “reasonably likely material impact.” In addition to the four-day incident notification requirement, the SEC is forcing firms to describe their processes for assessing, identifying and managing cyber risk, as well as the impact of any cyber-threats and previous incidents on an annual basis. The regulator will also require organizations to detail the board’s oversight of cyber risks and their expertise in assessing and managing these material risks. The rules are designed to increase transparency and accountability for businesses that suffer a cyber breach towards investors, shareholders and customers, placing extra responsibilities on boardrooms in this respect. The provisions apply to publicly listed companies based in the US as well as international PLCs that do business in the country. The rules came into effect from September 5, 2023, with the first deadlines for providing the reports on December 15 and 18, 2023. It is vital that affected organizations quickly understand and take steps to ensure compliance in the coming months.

Image credit: Marc Van Scyoc / Shutterstock.com

What is Material Impact? The SEC itself defines ‘materiality’ to mean whether a reasonable shareholder would consider it important in making an investment decision, in particular if it “significantly altered the ‘total mix’ of information made available.” This definition of “material impact,” is one that is likely to be tested and more fully fleshed out in time, according to Jordan L. Fischer, Partner at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP. Scott Kannry, CEO and co-founder, Axio, argued that in essence it is about financial impact: “Will the cyber event in question adversely impact the registrant, and its investors from an economic standpoint? Or said a different way, will the total costs related to the cyber event cause the value of the business to be reduced?” The threshold of material could differ across organizations, added Kannry, who said there are various methods by which this might be calculated. One of which is as a percentage of net income, frequently referenced at 10% in accounting principles. Another is to consider the impact on earnings per share. Calculations on the “reasonably likely material impact” of an incident must be provided on a new Item 1.05 of Form 8-K alongside its nature, scope and timing for US firms and Form 6-K for relevant foreign companies. This will be due from December 18, 2023, with smaller reporting companies given an additional 180 days before providing the Form 8-K disclosure. Paul Truitt, principal, National Cybersecurity Practice Leader at Mazars, said that any organization that has recommended incident response plans in place should already be in a position to evaluate the nature, scope and timing of the cyber event as a standard process. He added that organizations can calculate the full material impact by working collaboratively internally or with a qualified third party to utilize a blend of industry data on a per record loss and estimations of potential litigation and brand damage. “These are always going to be estimations but what is required is to estimate using current industry data,” noted Truitt. How to Establish Processes for Managing Cyber Risk Publicly listed companies must set out their processes for assessing, identifying and managing cyber risk on a yearly basis in the newly introduced Regulation S-K Item 106, on Form 10K, which is due in annual reports for fiscal years ending on or after December 15, 2023. This applies to form 20-F for foreign private issuers. Experts who spoke to Infosecurity advised organizations to use one or more recognized cybersecurity governance frameworks as the basis for managing cyber risk. These include standards like ISO 27001/27002 and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

"Key C-suite constituents including CEOs, CFOs and General Counsels will have to be the primary drivers of compliance"