Has the Rise of Identity Seen the Death of Anonymity?

This week the National Archives held its annual digital lecture, which addressed an issue relevant to both society and security. That issue is: how can you have anonymity in a world where your identity is prevalent?

Titled The Death of Anonymity in the Age of Ddentity, the lecture was presented by Carly Kind, director of the Ada Lovelace Institute, who made the valid point that in “everything we do, we are identified.”

This is particularly true of such individuals as Malala Yousafzai and Banksy, where Kind said they used their anonymity to enable political debate, as anonymity can enable political scrutiny as well as act “as a shield” to enable the first amendment and to protect individuals from retaliation. Kind said soon we “will have no choice but to become somebody to everybody,” and we are required to have an identity, as we enter the era of persistent identity.

In relation to privacy, Kind said anonymity is more subtle than privacy, which is the ability to make your own decisions, while anonymity “is often practiced in plain sight, in the public domain.” Kind admitted the two concepts are inter-linked, as privacy allows a conversation to take place, whilst anonymity protects the source who does not wish to be identified.

She said that with the introduction and adoption of biometric authentication into passports and identity cards, it became harder to be more anonymous, and with the introduction of the internet in its infancy it enabled anonymity “and frustrated identifiability.”

She said that the internet was mostly designed for the minimal amount of information an individual had to disclose, as it made it possible for users to assume different identities and enable the freedom of expression, as well as creating “citizen journalists” and whistle blowers.

However, since 2000, the trend has changed to give up more personal information, and the introduction of social media further removed the anonymity factor. Kind said it could be argued that the rise of identifiability, as opposed to anonymity, could increase negative online behavior, as post 9/11 surveillance and the awakening of cybercrime saw anonymity as “enabling extremist movements and online violence.”

Also, as online advertising became more targeted and we signed up for more services, we became the product, and technology enabled advertisers to collect more and more personal data to find a more and more granular buyer.