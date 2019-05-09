Top Ten Findings from the 2019 #DBIR

Built upon analysis of 41,686 security incidents, of which 2013 were confirmed data breaches, the 2019 version of Verizon‘s noted Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) has been released and as with previous versions, provides excellent reading.

Serving as a useful guide on the cost, state and increase in data breach patterns, the report is one of the most notable and cited documents in the cybersecurity industry, as well as being one of the most concise.

Therefore, as well as looking at the main headlines from the report, Infosecurity also decided to pick out what we felt were the main takeaways from this year’s findings. So in no particular order, these are our top 10 takeaways from this year’s DBIR.