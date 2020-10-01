Ten Things Learned from Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report

This week saw the launch of a new report from Microsoft detailing cybersecurity trends from the past year.

The Digital Defense Report is intended to show how threat actors have “rapidly increased in sophistication” over the course of the last 12 months, “using techniques that make them harder to spot and that threaten even the savviest targets.”

Infosecurity took a close look at the highlights of the full report, and below are the top 10 things we learned from this year’s report.