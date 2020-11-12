Top Ten: Things Learned from the (ISC)2 Workforce Study

This week saw the release of the 2020 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, one of the accurate barometers of the prevalent skills shortage in the industry.

Based on a survey of 3790 respondents, the headline statistic was a year-over-year reduction in the cybersecurity workforce gap, which (ISC)2 said was due in part to increased talent entry into the field and uncertain demand due to the economic impact of COVID-19. This means there are 3.5 million individuals currently working in the field of cybersecurity, an additional 700,000 professionals compared with last year’s workforce estimate.

Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)2, said the response to COVID-19 by the community, and its ability to help securely migrate entire organizational systems to remote work almost overnight, “has been an unprecedented success and a best case scenario in a lot of ways: cybersecurity professionals rose to the challenge and solidified their value to their organizations.”

So, what else did this year’s report teach us? Here are 10 things learned from the workforce study.