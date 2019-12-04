Top Ten: News Stories of 2019

It’s hard to believe that the end of 2019 is almost upon us. It’s been another busy year for the cybersecurity industry, full of incidents of cyber-attacks, exposed data, new security initiatives and some positive accounts of security wins.
As the year draws to a close, here is a list of the top 10 most read Infosecurity news articles of 2019, highlighting what were the biggest cybersecurity stories to hit the headlines over the last 12 months.
- AWS Left Reeling After Eight-Hour DDoS – October
Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers were hit by severe outages after an apparent DDoS attack took S3 and other services offline for up to eight hours.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/aws-customers-hit-by-eighthour-ddos/
- Airbus Suppliers Hit in State-Sponsored Attack – September
Airbus was forced to take action after a possible Chinese state-sponsored hacking operation was detected targeting multiple suppliers over the past year.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/airbus-suppliers-hit-in/
- VPN Services Owned by Six China-Based Organizations – July
Analysis of the world’s top VPN services conducted by the privacy and security research firm VPNpro revealed that the top 97 VPN services are owned by only 23 parent companies.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/29-vpn-services-owned-by-six/
- Cleverly Faked Website Targets US Veterans – September
American military veterans on the hunt for a new job were targeted by bold new threat group Tortoiseshell.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/cleverly-faked-website-targets-us/
- Scammers Use Gmail “Dot Account” Feature to Scale Fraud – February
Cyber-criminals took advantage of a little-known feature in Gmail to escalate their scam operations more efficiently, according to new research from Agari.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/scammers-gmail-dot-account-feature/
- Don’t Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam – January
A WhatsApp hoax message resurfaced, raising concern among users who had received what appeared to be different versions of fake chain messages that had actually been circulating for a few years.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/dont-fall-for-the-whatsapp-gold/
- Office 365 Admins Singled Out in Phishing Campaign – November
Security experts warned of a newly discovered phishing campaign targeting Office 365 administrators and using legitimate sender domains to bypass reputation filters.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/office-365-admins-singled-out-in
- US Coast Guard Issued Cyber-Safety Alert – July
The US Coast Guard recommended that ships update their cybersecurity strategies after a malware attack “significantly” degraded the computer systems of a deep draft vessel in February, according to a press release.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/us-coast-guard-issued-cyber-safety/
- Google Searches Reveal the 15-Year Decline of AV – September
The past 15 years saw huge changes in the cybersecurity-related search terms internet users are deploying to find out more about the industry, with anti-virus supplanted by emerging next-gen solutions, according to data from Redscan.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/google-searches-reveal-the-15year/
- Attackers Target Home Routers with DNS Hijacking – April
Hackers had been breaking into home routers to change DNS server settings and hijack the traffic to redirect it to malicious sites, according to Troy Mursch, security researcher for Bad Packets.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/attackers-target-home-routers-with-1/