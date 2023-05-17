Acronis Launches EDR Solution with Potential for AI Integration

Acronis has expanded its Cyber Protect Cloud offering with a new endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution and is considering a how generative AI could fit into the platform in the future.

Specifically designed for managed service providers (MSPs), this new tool, launched on May 17 2023, focuses on optimized incident analysis, offering even non-experienced staff a straightforward interface where they can choose to work in simple English language or use naming conventions for techniques, tactics and procedures (TTPs) from the MITRE ATT&CK and the NIST cybersecurity frameworks.

The ambition of Acronis with this new product is to offer a tool helping MSPs to analyze and prioritize security incidents and potential attacks without relying on costly security expertise or time-consuming processes, Candid Wüest, VP of Research at Acronis, said during a launching event on May 15.

“By rapidly understanding attack analysis and impact, Acronis EDR users can quickly evaluate a potential threat, gain insight into how an attacker gained access, what damage was caused, and how the attack might spread,” he added.