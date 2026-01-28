AI Security Threats Loom as Enterprise Usage Jumps 91%

AI adoption is accelerating faster than enterprise oversight, creating a rapidly widening attack surface across all sectors, said Zscaler in its ThreatLabz 2026 AI Security Report.

The annual report, published on January 27, 2026, analyzed 989.3 billion AI and machine learning transactions across the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform between January and December 2025.

The cybersecurity firm found that despite a 91% AI usage growth across an ecosystem of more than 3400 AI applications, many organizations still lack a basic inventory of AI models and embedded AI features.

Finance and insurance remain the most AI-driven sectors by volume, together accounting for 23% of all AI/ML traffic, while the technology and education sectors recorded explosive year-over-year growth in AI transactions (202% and 184%, respectively).

Departments that used AI the most were engineering, which represented 48.9% of all AI usage, followed by IT (31.8%) and marketing (6.9%).