Alsid SAS Acquired by Tenable

Tenable Holdings has completed its acquisition of Active Directory security startup Alsid SAS.

The deal, which was first announced in February, was officially closed on April 26 with a cash payment of $98m.

Alsid was founded in France in 2016 by Emmanuel Gras and Luc Delsalle, two former incident responders from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI).

The newly acquired company is best known for its Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that allows organizations to monitor the security of Active Directory in real time.

News of the completed acquisition was shared yesterday and coincided with the launch of new cybersecurity solution Tenable.ad. The product uses Alsid technology to defend against threats and maintain the security of Active Directory environments.

Developed as a SaaS solution, Tenable.ad allows users to detect and mend existing weaknesses in their digital estate. It can also detect ongoing attacks in real time without the need to deploy agents or use privileged accounts.

Tenable CEO and chairman Amit Yoran said that it is important to protect Active Directory as it is commonly targeted by threat actors who gain unauthorized access to a company's computer network.

“Understanding your Active Directory security posture is a strategic and important complement to vulnerability management and is imperative to managing risk, especially in complex cloud and hybrid environments,” said Yoran.

He added: “We are delighted to welcome the Alsid team to Tenable and to offer Tenable.ad to our customers so we can help them focus on the security challenges that pose the greatest risk to their business.”

Emmanuel Gras, CEO and co-founder of Alsid, said that the acquisition put a stamp of approval on what his company has achieved so far.

“While this milestone is important validation, we’re even more excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we integrate capabilities and expand into new markets globally," said Gras.

Describing the relationship between the two newly joined companies, Gras said: "We share a singular vision to help our customers with a more holistic approach to foundational cybersecurity that includes powerfully effective solutions to prevent and detect Active Directory-focused attacks.”