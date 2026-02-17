Android 17 Beta Introduces Secure-By-Default Architecture

A new beta version of Android 17 has been released, bringing a range of privacy, security and performance changes aimed at strengthening app protections and improving developer workflows.

The update marks the first public beta of the mobile operating system and introduces structural changes that will affect how developers build and test apps ahead of its final release.

The release signals a shift toward tighter default security settings, alongside a move away from the traditional Developer Preview model. Android is replacing this with a continuous Canary channel designed to provide earlier access to features and streamline testing.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

Android 17 introduces two major security updates. The android:usesCleartextTraffic attribute has been deprecated, and apps targeting API level 37 that enable cleartext traffic without a corresponding network security configuration will have such traffic blocked by default.

Developers are being urged to migrate to network security configuration files for more granular control.

Support for HPKE hybrid cryptography has also been added via a new public Service Provider Interface (SPI), enabling secure communication that combines public-key and symmetric encryption.

Additionally, certificate transparency is now enabled by default, and new install-time permissions aim to improve protections around localhost interactions.

Performance and Large-Screen Changes

Beyond security and privacy improvements, apps targeting Android 17 will now need to adapt to new requirements on large-screen devices. Orientation and resizability restrictions are being phased out for screens with a smallest width of 600dp or more, meaning certain manifest attributes and APIs will be ignored.

The update also introduces a lock-free MessageQueue implementation and generational garbage collection in ART, both intended to reduce CPU overhead and improve frame consistency.

Google said platform stability is targeted for March, when the final SDK and NDK APIs will be delivered. Developers will then have several months to test before the final release.

Android 17 will continue to receive quarterly updates, with planned app-breaking changes expected in Q2 and a minor SDK release scheduled for Q4. The new Canary channel will provide faster feature access, over-the-air (OTA) updates and improved integration with continuous integration workflows.

Image credit: Alex Photo Stock / Shutterstock.com