Anonymous Claims to Have Leaked Over 360,000 Files From Russian Federal Agency

Hacktivist group Anonymous has claimed it has breached the database of the Russian federal agency responsible for the supervision of communications, information technology and mass media, leaking over 360,000 files in the process.

The agency, Roskomnadzor, has been heavily involved in enforcing new Kremlin directions on restricting independent media reporting in Russia since the start of the conflict with Ukraine, which began on February 25. This includes blocking access to popular social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. In addition, on March 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a new law prohibiting the publication of “knowingly false information” about the Russian military and its operations, carrying a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. This has led to several high-profile media organizations, such as The New York Times, temporarily pausing operations in the country.

In a tweet posted on one of its accounts yesterday (March 10), the Anonymous collective stated: “JUST IN: #Anonymous has successfully breached and leaked the database of Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring #Russian mass media, releasing to the public over 360K files. #OpRussia.”