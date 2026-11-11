Seven months on, Anthropic’s Project Glasswing is “overwhelming” maintainers with “underwhelming findings.”

This harsh conclusion comes from Patrick Garrity, a vulnerability researcher at VulnCheck, in a report released on November 9.

This new analysis is Garrity’s latest update on Project Glasswing’s results based on data publicly reported by Anthropic, an exercise aimed at understanding “whether Anthropic’s claims are overhyped or grounded in reality,” Garrity said.

Project Glasswing is Anthropic’s flagship effort to offer the company’s frontier AI models to security researchers in order to help them find and remediate software vulnerabilities.

Only 217 Vulnerabilities Publicly Fixed After Seven Months of Glasswing

According to the latest update on Anthropic’s coordinated vulnerability disclosure dashboard, dated November 2, 2026, Project Glasswing has enabled researchers to find 37,966.

However, only 7349 (19.4%) are listed in the ledger, Anthropic's public tracking register of vulnerabilities and potential vulnerabilities identified through Project Glasswing.

Out of the vulnerabilities included in the ledger, Garrity has found that 5276 have been validated as real unique vulnerabilities. The rest is made of 1654 duplicates and 419 that were withdrawn.

Of the 5276 relevant vulnerabilities, almost 13% (4866) have been reported to the maintainers and 193 are still in a phase of “pre-disclosure” and are yet to be reported to maintainers.

This leaves 217 vulnerabilities - less than 0.5% of the total of vulnerabilities claimed to be found thanks to Glasswing – that have been fixed, Garrity noted.