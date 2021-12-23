Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Army Recruiter Cyber-Stalked by Wannabe Soldier

A man from Virginia has admitted cyber-stalking a United States Army recruiter for two years. 

Braxton Louis Danley, a 26-year-old resident of Luray, began harassing the female victim after failing to pass the army's entrance exam.

Prosecutors said Danley's first contact with the victim occurred in February 2018 when he sent her an email asking for information on joining the US Army. 

A month later, Danley met the recruiter in person when he visited her recruiting station in Harrisonburg, Virginia. It was on this occasion that Danley took and failed the entrance exam.

The wannabe soldier was told by the victim and by other army recruiters that he should keep studying and retake the exam at a future date. 

Prosecutors said that after receiving this advice, Danley began repeatedly making calls to the army-issued cellphone belonging to the victim, whose identity was not disclosed in court filings.

During the calls, Danley kept asking the victim when he could retake the exam.

Prosecutors said: "Each time, Danley was asked if he had studied for the test – which he admitted that he had not – and was advised that he would only be permitted to retake the test after he had studied."

In May 2018, after two months of phone calls, Danley started to send the victim abusive emails and text messages and to express his anger over the phone. In one email he wrote: “I remember every thing you [expletive] done to me so time to settle the score.”

Danley then took to posting abusive and physically threatening messages on social media to the victim and two other army recruiters. 

In response to Danley's campaign of harassment, the victim took out a restraining order against him. When he violated that order, Danley was sentenced to a year in prison. 

Within a few months of his release in June 2019, Danley started harassing the victim again via Facebook. In August 2020, a grand jury indicted Danley on one count of cyber-stalking and three counts of interstate threats.

On December 20, Danley pleaded guilty to cyber-stalking. He is due to be sentenced on February 1 and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Russian Hacker’s $1.7M Restitution Order Overturned

2
News

Army Recruiter Cyber-Stalked by Wannabe Soldier

3
Opinion

How Businesses Can Stay Ahead of the Christmas Rush

4
News

Texas Convicts BEC Scammer

5
Opinion

How Companies Will Eliminate Privacy Concerns With On-Premise Conversational AI

6
Webinar

Supply-Chain Risk Management: Doing More for Less

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security