AT&T Turns Acquired AlienVault into Cybersecurity Solutions Division

Completing its acquisition of AlienVault, as revealed in July, AT&T will turn the threat intelligence vendor into its standalone Cybersecurity Solutions Division.

To be led by AlienVault CEO Barmak Meftah and AT&T Business CEO Thaddeus Arroyo, the division will combine AlienVault’s foundational unified security management platform and Open Threat Exchange with AT&T’s suite of managed cybersecurity services, solutions and network visibility to better protect businesses.

“Together we have the opportunity to simplify a complex problem and automate how customers tackle their cybersecurity needs,” Meftah said. “We will combine our phenomenal threat detection, incident response and compliance security platform with AT&T’s managed security capabilities, making near-real-time threat information actionable and achievable.”

Said Arroyo, “AlienVault’s cybersecurity talent and threat intelligence capabilities, combined with our ability to deliver innovative threat detection and response solutions at scale, will help enable businesses of all sizes to better defend themselves.”

Christina Richmond, program vice president, worldwide security services at IDC, said that the combination of the companies was “an exciting combination” as “AT&T has significant telemetry and intelligence.”

“With AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange, the new organization has the opportunity to deliver to customers leading threat insight and analytics," Richmond said. "In addition, AlienVault and AT&T’s SMB combined market presence will offer security services that are viewed via a single pane of glass, cost effective, easy to use and can be combined with other services.”