Australia to Launch First ACS-Accredited University Cybersecurity Course

Australia's Deakin University is to launch the country's first cybersecurity course accredited by the Australia Computer Society (ACS).

The ACS is the only body in Australia with the power to accredit IT and ICT courses. Only recently did it add cybersecurity to its accreditations.

Deakin University is the first educational establishment to be awarded specialist course accreditations in cybersecurity by the ACS, with five Deakin degrees and master's programs receiving recognition.

Yohan Ramasundara, president of ACS, said: "ACS has long been recognized as the accrediting body for technology-related degrees and post-graduate qualifications related to initial professional practice.

"With the growing need for expertise in cybersecurity for our evolving and growing digital economy, introducing recognition for specialist cybersecurity qualifications and expertise was a must."

ACS accreditation is awarded to an institution and its programs after a rigorous evaluation of their capacity to produce graduates who have the knowledge and skills required of a professional. Currently, there are more than 340 programs offered by over 40 institutions that are accredited by the ACS as meeting graduate standards for initial professional practice.

Professor Karen Hapgood, Deakin’s executive dean of science engineering and built environment, said the university's new cybersecurity accreditation demonstrated the high quality and academic integrity of its cybersecurity courses.

"Deakin is proud to be able to offer students a fully accredited cybersecurity course that will be recognized industry-wide and overseas," Professor Hapgood said.

"It certainly endorses the high-quality curriculum and the high quality of academic staff teaching our courses, and validates Deakin’s decision last year to update its cybersecurity courses in line with industry and world needs.

"As cybersecurity becomes more important to our national and global security than ever before, it is vital that students can take comfort that they are being taught at the highest possible level."

Around 500 students study a Bachelor or Master of Cybersecurity at Deakin each year, with an average annual intake of 150 students. The university launched the courses three years ago.

While cyber security courses are currently offered at many universities and other educational institutions across Australia, until now none of these courses have been accredited by an external and independent body.