Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Banking Insider Accused of Role in $1m BEC Scheme

Three men including one former bank employee have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in a business email compromise (BEC) conspiracy.

Onyewuchi Ibeh, 21, of Bowie, Maryland, Jason Joyner, 42, of Washington, DC and Mouaaz Elkhebri, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, were charged with money laundering and aggravated identity theft, according to a superseding indictment late last week.

According to the court documents, they’re said to have targeted firms of all sizes across the globe between January 2018 and March 2020.

After phishing their way into employee accounts, they would allegedly conduct months-long reconnaissance before stepping in at the crucial moment when a supplier invoice was expected by the victim company — substituting their own highly convincing request for payment.

Faked domains mimicking those of the supplier were employed to add legitimacy to their communications with the victim organization.

At least five businesses lost over $1.1m in total over the period, with the co-conspirators laundering the funds through dozens of bank accounts, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Each man is said to have played a particular role in the scheme.

Ibeh apparently managed the money laundering process, directing the others to open accounts which he used to wire money around the world. Joyner allegedly withdrew criminal proceeds in cash and delivered it to the other two. Elkhebri is said to have opened accounts in the name of both co-conspirators and victims, using his position as a bank employee to do so.

Elkhebri worked for Bank of America and TD Bank during the period.

Ibeh and Joyner are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering — and each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Elkhebri is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, false entries in a bank’s books, and aggravated identity theft — charges which carry a maximum of 52 years.

According to Accenture, the cost of cyber-attacks carried out by malicious insiders jumped 15% in 2019 to reach $1.6 million per organization, on average.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Hospital Hacker Steals Patients’ Data

2
Blog

How Access Reviews Can Prevent Access Creep

3
News

Android Phones Sharing Significant User Data Without Opt-Outs

4
Opinion

Strategic Security for the Post-pandemic Era: How to Close Crucial Gaps in Protection

5
Opinion

#HowTo: Avoid Credential Abuse

6
News

Most Insurers Mandate MFA, But Premiums Are Still Soaring

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security