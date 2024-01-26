More than a quarter (27%) of organizations have banned the use of generative AI among their workforce over privacy and data security risks, at least temporarily, according to the Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study.

Most organizations have also instituted controls on these tools. Nearly two-thirds (63%) have established limitations on what data can be entered and 61% have limits on which Gen AI tools can be used by employees.

Despite these restrictions, many organizations admitted inputting sensitive data into generative AI applications. This included information about internal processes (62%), employee names or information (45%), non-public information about the company (42%) and customer names or information (38%).

Most respondents (92%) viewed generative AI as a fundamentally different technology with novel challenges and concerns requiring new techniques to manage data and risk.

The biggest concerns cited were that these tools could hurt the organization’s legal and intellectual property rights (69%), the information entered could be shared publicly or with competitors (68%), and that the information it returns to the user could be wrong (68%).