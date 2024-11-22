Three-Quarters of Black Friday Spam Emails Identified as Scams

Consumers have been warned that 77% of Black Friday-themed spam emails in 2024 have been identified as scams, with the remainder marketing lures, according to new figures from Bitdefender.

This represents a 7% rise in the proportion of spam emails identified as scams compared to Black Friday 2023, and a 21% increase compared to 2022.

Bitdefender said the growing prevalence of Black Friday scams “underscores the greed and daring of cybercriminals, who increasingly leverage fake offers and phishing tactics to exploit consumer shopping behaviors and trends.”

These scams are primarily designed to either gather victims’ personal data, such as login credentials and banking information, or directly steal their money via fake purchases or using banking trojans.

US Biggest Target for Black Friday Scam Activity

The analysis found that the US received 38% of all Black Friday-themed spam.

Europe accounted for 44% of global spam activity, with Germany and France among the most targeted countries.