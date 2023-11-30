Booking.com Customers Scammed in Novel Social Engineering Campaign

Later that week, the threat actor emailed back, identifying the ID as a passport and stating that they strongly believed they had left it at the hotel. They included a link to a Google Drive URL that purportedly hosted photos of the passport and the guest’s check-in details.

With no reason to be suspicious, the employee responded to the email and requested additional information to help them assist the fake customer.

In an October 2023 attack investigated by Secureworks, the threat actor initially emailed a member of the hotel’s operations staff requesting help to find an ID document they claimed to have lost. The message did not include an attachment or malicious links.

The scam is proving so fruitful that sales of Booking.com portal credentials are commanding sale prices of up to $2000 in two cybercrime forums, according to the researchers.

The researchers said the campaign, which they believe has been running for at least a year, begins by deploying the Vidar infostealer to gain access partner hotels’ Booking.com credentials. This information is then used to send phishing emails to Booking.com customers and trick them into handing over their payment details, in many cases leading to money being stolen.

Booking.com customers are being targeted by a novel social engineering campaign, which is “paying serious dividends” for cybercriminals, according to new research by Secureworks.

When the hotel employee clicked on the link, a ZIP archive was downloaded to the computer's desktop. This was identified by Microsoft Defender as the Vidar Infostealer, which executed on the device following multiple failed attempts.

Analyzing the contents of the file, Secureworks observed that this Vidar sample was configured to only steal passwords.

Public reports show that almost identical emails containing a Google Drive URL were sent to other victims of this campaign.

A day after the malware was executed, a hotel employee observed that multiple messages had been sent to upcoming guests from the hotel's Booking.com account. A few hours later, customers started complaining that money had been taken from their accounts. This suggests the attacker deployed Vidar to steal the hotel’s Booking.com credentials and use them to access the account.

Secureworks said this activity is part of a broader campaign that started at least a year ago, observing that customers of multiple properties received email or in-app messages from Booking.com requesting confirmation of payment details for upcoming stays. These messages contained malicious URLs for inputting these details, and the attackers used this information to withdraw money from the victims’ accounts.

The researchers believe the threat actors stole credentials to the admin.booking.com property management portal directly from the properties, enabling them to send legitimate looking messages via the official app and email address, noreply@booking.com.

A Disturbing Twist

In a variation on this Booking.com campaign, it has been reported that an attacker socially-engineered a hotel in Scotland under the guise of a guest with a sick child.

Jude McCorry, CEO of Cyber Fraud Centre Scotland, said the scam began with the threat actor calling the hotel to say they were planning to stay at the property with a child with serious allergies, and would send a document with full details for simplicity. The receptionist immediately opened the document on receipt, which released the malware and enabled the attacker to access all booking.com bookings.

All the guests were then messaged with demands to pay the full amount for bookings on behalf of the hotel.

McCorry noted that this example shows that some cybercriminals are willing to go to any level to increase the chances of their scam working. “While using social engineering in this way isn’t necessarily new, using the front of a sick child is a low even for these criminals, but doing what we do, nothing surprises us.

“We feel for the victims who fall for this – the victim here was the receptionist who was going above and beyond to look after who she thought was a future guest who needed additional attention,” she outlined.

An Effective Campaign

Rafe Pilling, director of threat intelligence for Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, explained that the scam has a high success rate as it targets genuine Booking.com customers and appears to come from a trusted source.