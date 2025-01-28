British Vishing-as-a-Service Trio Sentenced

Three men have been sentenced in a London court, after pleading guilty to operating a sophisticated scheme that helped fraudsters login to victims’ bank and telecoms accounts.

Callum Picari, 23, from Hornchurch, Vijayasidhurshan Vijayanathan, 21, from Aylesbury, and Aza Siddeeque, 19, from Milton Keynes, had pleaded guilty last year to “conspiracy to make and supply articles for use in fraud.” Picari also pleaded guilty to money laundering, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

At Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday, Picari was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment, while Vijayanathan and Siddeeque were both given 12-month community orders and ordered to pay costs of £760 each. They will also have to undertake 200 hours and 160 hours of community service respectively.

The three ran a site called www.OTP.Agency which charged a monthly subscription fee to fraudsters keen to hijack victims’ accounts by bypassing multi-factor authentication (MFA).

A basic package of £30 a week provided access to a “call bot” designed to trick victim account holders into disclosing genuine one-time passcodes (OTPs), the NCA said.

For £380 per month, fraudsters could access a text-to-speech service, enabling them to personalize the automated OTP calls, as well as pre-scripted calls designed by Picari, Vijayasidhurshan and Siddeeque.

Investigating officers apparently found scripts for use by fraudsters masquerading as representatives of BT, Sky, Virgin Media, HMRC, Mastercard and Visa.

The NCA estimated that around 12,500 victims were targeted with more than 65,000 of these calls between September 2019 and March 2021, when the site was shuttered after the trio were arrested.

It’s still unclear how much they made from their 3000 subscribers. The NCA said it would have been around £90,000 if these fraudsters purchased the basic plan, but up to £7.9m if they chose the elite package on a weekly basis.

Picari was described by the agency as the “owner, developer and main beneficiary” of the vishing-as-a-service platform. Siddeeque is said to have promoted the site and provided technical support on Telegram in exchange for unlimited use of the website to commit fraud.

Vijayanathan also promoted the website, and helped with administration, according to the NCA.

OTPs are now widely regarded as the least secure form of MFA. As far back as 2022, off-the-shelf MFA bypass kits were used to send millions of phishing messages, according to Proofpoint.