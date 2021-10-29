RED74, a managed security services provider based in New Jersey, has been acquired by cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed when the deal was announced on Thursday.

RED74 is a privately held company whose clientele is primarily in the financial services and distribution/warehouse management sectors. It was launched in the summer of 2009 and operated from an office in Pennington.

The company’s team provides information technology managed services and key IT security management expertise to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in New Jersey, Manhattan, and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Under the terms of the agreement, RED74 will continue to be based in New Jersey but will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel, which is sited in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“A strong cybersecurity stance is crucial not only to IT resource management, but to the core business functions of all organizations,” said Tim Coleman, president of RED74.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Cerberus Sentinel team and contribute to the mission of ensuring the protection and continued success of our customers.”

David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel, said Coleman’s enthusiasm for the deal was catching.

“RED74 is an excellent addition for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said Jemmett. “Tim has built a strong team, and we know his continued support in the Cerberus Sentinel family will have a great impact.”

Jemmett added: “Tim’s excitement to join a national firm is contagious. Working with him and his team has been and will continue to be a pleasure.”

RED74 isn’t the only security acquisition to be made by Cerberus Sentinel. In August, Cerberus snapped up VelocIT, a managed security services provider based in New Jersey.

That deal followed Cerberus Sentinel’s December 2020 acquisition of Alpine Security, a St. Louis, Missouri–based cybersecurity services provider.

A spokesperson for Cerberus Sentinel said: “The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.”