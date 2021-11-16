Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

China Telecom Appeals Against US Ban

China Telecom is asking a US appeals court to block regulatory moves designed to ban it from operating in the country on national security grounds.

The FCC issued an order in late October demanding that the telco giant’s American business cease its operations at the start of 2022 in a bid to “safeguard the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.”

It claimed that the firm’s ownership and control by Beijing raised major security and law enforcement concerns, by potentially enabling the Chinese government to “access, store, disrupt and/or misroute US communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States.”

The order added: “China Telecom Americas … is subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.”

The FCC also claimed that the firm’s “conduct and representations” to the commission demonstrated “a lack of candor, trustworthiness and reliability.”

However, the Chinese telco, one of the world’s largest by subscriber numbers, reportedly told the US Appeals Court for the District of Columbia on Monday that complying with the order would “irreparably” harm its business and reputation.

It appears to be arguing against the immediacy of the order, claiming that the FCC should first have held an administrative hearing.

The US government has already blocked China Mobile from operating in the country and has begun revoking authorization for China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet.

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has already won a similar case it brought to the US Appeals Court after the Pentagon added it to a list of Communist Chinese military companies (CCMC).

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

3 Questions Answered About Confidential Computing

2
News

UK Government Orders Phase Two Review into Nvidia-Arm Deal

3
Blog

Overcoming the 3 Biggest Challenges in System Hardening

4
News

China Telecom Appeals Against US Ban

5
News

Government Plans Regulation to Bolster Supply Chain Security

6
News

Cryptojackers Disable Alibaba Cloud Security Agent

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security