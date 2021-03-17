CompTIA Launches Training Catalogue to Promote “Outstanding” IT Apprenticeships

IT industry association CompTIA has launched a new training catalogue designed to facilitate the development of outstanding IT apprenticeships.

The CompTIA Apprenticeship Training Solutions Catalogue will make it easier for training providers and their staff to understand how CompTIA learning objectives map to the UK’s digital apprenticeship standards. Linking directly to mapping documents, learning objectives and other materials, the resource ensures each relevant tech standard is aligned with the associated apprenticeship standards.

The catalogue places a particular emphasis on eLearning content, responding to increased demand from employers and apprentices for greater flexibility in how they access learning. This includes a solution which provides candidates with access to CompTIA CertMaster Learn, a comprehensive eLearning suite. Other learning materials include eBooks, labs and practice questions.

Graham Hunter, VP skills certifications, CompTIA, commented: “Now more than ever employers and apprentices alike are looking for greater flexibility in how and where they can access learning. At the same time any resulting investment needs to bring value. Understanding how learning content and the associated apprenticeship modules align is complex and we hope that the Apprentice Solutions Catalogue can help shed some light on the wide range of engaging and rich learning materials available whether candidates are working remotely or in the office.”

Discussing the catalogue, end point assessor John Pritchard, Accelerate People, said: “Over many years of overseeing end point assessments, we can attest to the marked boost in professional skills that certifications provide. By demonstrating the close links between CompTIA learning objectives and Apprenticeship Standards Outcomes, this catalogue will help providers fast-track delivery of the knowledge required within the identified apprenticeships. The transferable skills gained by aligning learning to the objectives of vendor qualifications will also crucially lower the barrier to entry for those looking to self-certify, opening up a number of opportunities later on in their careers, setting them up for life-long learning and growth.”