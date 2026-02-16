Crypto Payments to Human Traffickers Surges 85%

Human trafficking operations made hundreds of millions of dollars last year, as cryptocurrency inflows surged 85% annually, according to Chainalysis.

The blockchain analytics company argued that its data shows this activity is increasingly linked to the growth of South East Asia scam compounds, online casinos and Chinese-language money laundering (CMLN) networks operating on Telegram.

More specifically, crypto-fuelled trafficking can be split into four main categories:

International escort services operated on Telegram and tightly integrated with CMLNs, which facilitate the conversion of USD stablecoins into local currencies. Nearly half (49%) of transfers last year exceeded $10,000, suggesting organized criminal enterprises operating at scale

Labor placement agents – Telegram services which support kidnapping and forced labor in scam compounds

Prostitution networks that also primarily use stablecoin. Some 62% of transactions were between $1,000-$10,000, indicating “potential agency-level operations”

Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) vendors, who traditionally relied on Bitcoin but are increasingly using Monero. Half of CSAM-related transactions are under $100, with subscription-based services the norm

Read more on trafficking: Scam Centers Expand Global Footprint with Trafficked Victims.

Chainalysis claimed that there is a growing overlap between CSAM networks and sadistic online extremism (SOE) communities like “764” and “cvlt,” which are also linked to “The Com.”

“These SOE groups specifically target and manipulate minors through sophisticated sextortion schemes, with the resulting content being monetized through cryptocurrency payments, perpetuating cycles of abuse,” the report noted.

CSAM networks appear to be flourishing. One website operating on the dark web apparently used 5800 cryptocurrency addresses and generated more than $530,000 in revenue since July 2022.

Detection and Prevention

Although the sophistication of cryptocurrency-facilitated trafficking continues to grow, blockchain’s transparency could empower investigators with better detection and prevention capabilities, the report claimed.

Chainalysis flagged several indicators of trafficking that compliance teams and law enforcers should monitor: