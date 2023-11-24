Cyber-Attack Disrupts UK Property Deals

House sales and purchases across the UK have been disrupted by a cyber-attack affecting multiple conveyancing firms.

CTS, a legal sector specialist infrastructure service provider, confirmed in a statement that it has experienced a service outage caused by a cyber-incident.

The firm said the cyber-attack has impacted a portion of the services it delivers to some of its clients.

The outage is believed to have affected up to 200 law firms that use CTS’ services. This prevents conveyancing companies from accessing the necessary systems to progress property transactions.

Numerous UK-based law firms, including O’Neill Patient, Talbots Law and Taylor Rose MW, have issued statements informing customers that they are “currently experiencing service difficulties due to a technical outage affecting multiple organizations within the legal sector.”