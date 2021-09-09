Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-criminal Targets Dadsnet Founders

A hacker who calls themself “The King” is demanding more than $40,000 to return control of a social media account to its rightful owners. 

The access being held to ransom relates to an Instagram account belonging to 33-year-old Al Ferguson and his 43-year-old wife, Jen, who together founded a parenting forum geared toward fathers, Dadsnet. 

For more than seven years, the entrepreneurial British couple have shared personal details of their lives with tens of thousands of their followers on Instagram. But the pair recently found themselves locked out of their account.

Jen told the Daily Star that a hacker compromised their account and changed the handle. The attacker sent a message via WhatsApp demanding that she and Al pay £1 per follower to regain control over their account.

The couple, who live in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, have 30,000 followers on their Instagram account, making the ransom demand more than $41,500. 

On August 29, via WhatsApp, Jen received a screenshot of the Instagram account that showed that the handle had been switched from @it’sTheFergusons to @PharaBenDarWay30K. 

The family photo that had been in place as the profile picture had been swapped to an image of a bloodied face. In place of the couple’s profile description, the attacker had written, “This Instagram account is held to be sold back to its owner.”

Jen and Al tried but failed to regain control of the Instagram account. On Tuesday, 36 hours after the hacker made contact, the account was deleted. 

The couple said that some of the 5,000 photos they had shared via the account have now been lost forever. Gone too are the captions capturing the family’s highs and lows, which have included seven miscarriages. 

Al said: “We’re devastated. All our emotions and memories from the last seven years were in that account.”

The cybercrime has also had a financial impact on the couple, who used to receive income from the account via adverts and sponsorship.

“It feels like someone has come in and stolen all our diaries,” said Jen. “They’ve taken our jobs too, but the emotional side is much, much worse.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Prison for BEC Scheme Money Launderer

2
News

Cyber-criminal Targets Dadsnet Founders

3
News

Hackers Steal Data from United Nations

4
Interview

Interview: Rodney Joffe Discusses the Rise of RDDoS

5
Opinion

Why the Pegasus Mobile Spyware Incident is a Wake-Up Call

6
News

Security Now a "Thankless Task" For 80% of IT Teams

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security