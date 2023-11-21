DarkGate and PikaBot Activity Surge in the Wake of QakBot Takedown

Successors to the QakBot malware have emerged despite the disruption to QakBot infrastructure by an international law enforcement operation led by the FBI in August 2023. Cofense, a phishing detection solution provider, has observed new phishing campaigns that use the same infection tactics QakBot was known to deploy. However, these recent campaigns deliver two new malware families, DarkGate and PikaBot.

Timeline of QakBot and DarkGate/PikaBot campaigns based on Cofense Intelligence Sightings. Source: Cofense

One phishing campaign began spreading DarkGate malware in September and has grown to become one of the most advanced phishing campaigns active in the threat landscape, according to a report by Cofense. The campaign has evolved to use evasive tactics and anti-analysis techniques to continue distributing DarkGate and, more recently, PikaBot. Typical QakBot tactics observed in the DarkGate and PikaBot campaigns included: Hijacked email threads as the initial infection

URLs with unique patterns that limit user access

An infection chain nearly identical to QakBot delivery Cofense researchers believe that some previous QakBot users have shifted to using DarkGate and/or PikaBot. Some of these campaigns are “undoubtedly high-level threat[s] due to the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that enable the phishing emails to reach intended targets as well as the advanced capabilities of the malware being delivered,” added the report. Most of the post-QakBot takedown campaigns involve different infection chains. “Almost as if the threat actors were testing different malware delivery options,” Cofense said. However, the most used infection chain shows many similarities with some QakBot campaigns conducted in May 2023. “The campaign begins with a hijacked email thread to bait users into interacting with a URL that has added layers that limit access to the malicious payload only to users that meet specific requirements set by the threat actors (location and internet browser),” outlined Cofense researchers. “This URL downloads a ZIP archive that contains a JS file that is a JS Dropper, which is a JavaScript application used to reach out to another URL to download and run malware. At this stage, a user has been successfully infected with either the DarkGate or PikaBot malware.”

Most common infection chain used in the newly observed phishing campaigns. Source: Cofense