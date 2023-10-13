New Phishing Campaign Uses LinkedIn Smart Links in Blanket Attack

Email security provider Cofense has discovered a new phishing campaign comprising over 800 emails and using LinkedIn Smart Links. The campaign was active between July and August 2023 and involved various subject themes, such as financial, document, security, and general notification lures, reaching users’ inboxes across multiple industries. The financial, manufacturing and energy sectors are the top targeted verticals.

Source: Cofense

Cofense estimated that “this campaign was not a direct attack on any one business or sector but a blanket attack to collect as many credentials as possible using LinkedIn business accounts and Smart Links to carry out the attack.” What Are LinkedIn Smart Links? LinkedIn Smart Links, also known as slinks, are used by LinkedIn business accounts to deliver content and track user content engagements through the LinkedIn Sales Navigator. A typical Smart Link uses the LinkedIn domain followed by a ‘code’ parameter with an eight-alphanumeric character ID that may contain underscores and dashes. However, malicious Smart Links can include other parts of information, such as obfuscated victim emails.

Malicious Smart Link structure. Source: Cofense