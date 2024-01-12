Waiting for Your Pay Raise? Cofense Warns Against HR-Related Scams

Cybercriminal are exploiting employee desires for job satisfaction and orgnaizations’ promise of benefits with a flurry of phishing scams.

Pay raises, promotions, holiday bonuses and other ‘life-impacting’ updates are attractive phishing lures, email security provider Cofense warned in a January 10 blog post.

A typical approach is to embed links to commodity software used by numerous companies for human resources (HR) purposes.



Cofense gave an example of a phishing email referencing salary increases, dividends and benefits updates.

The campaign uses a QR code to lead employees to enter their email login credentials into a phishing site on their smartphones.

They also include a logo of SharePoint logo, a common Microsoft web-based platform that functions as a multi-purpose tool for organizations, allowing them to share and store documents on an intranet location, for instance.