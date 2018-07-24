Phishing in the Deep End: The Growing Threat of Attacks Beyond Email

Phishing has long posed a threat to businesses thanks to attackers who convince users to open harmful email attachments and executable links. As a result, companies have strengthened malware blocking protections and added secure email gateways, while training employees to be more alert about phishing emails. But the landscape is changing yet again.

In turn, hackers have increased their levels of sophistication through attacks that no longer rely on suspicious emails or attachment files at all, but instead are penetrating corporate networks via phony websites, fake ads, rogue apps, or realistic browser pop-ups, extensions and plug-ins.

Users who mistakenly click on these new delivery formats may be opening their companies up to costly data breaches or extortion attempts through backdoor ransomware payloads.

Recent findings from Ponemon Institute show that 77% of current attacks which compromise organizations are launched via file-less techniques designed to evade detection and bypass standard endpoint solutions. Cyber-criminals are turning more and more to such methods which exploit the human attack surface, taking advantage of the blind spots of current security solutions that evade existing safeguards.

This problem is also exacerbated from the increased use of personal cellphones, laptops and tablets which employees adopt for work-related tasks. When employees access the internet for personal reasons on such dual-use devices, they may expose their corporate networks to phishing attacks which can lead to disastrous outcomes for their companies.

This new generation of threats doesn’t target the device, the software or the network, instead the primary target has now become the unsuspecting person using these systems, and the delivery method is no longer a malicious PDF, word doc, or zip file.

For example, one alarming new trend involves the injection of obfuscated malicious JavaScript code into compromised websites that redirect users to Tech Support Scams. The nefarious methods used to compromise these sites make it difficult for experts to identify the JavaScript injection hack because its tracks are buried within several layers of code.

In examining the source code on such compromised websites, researchers found a suspicious encrypted script that uses numbers to hide the suspicious content within the eval() function. In that eval(), it deploys the JavaScript fromCharCode() method to convert all the numbers into characters which get embedded into the website. By decoding the numbers back into characters, the researchers were able to retrieve the hidden content beneath these numbers, which contained a hidden link to another site. When that URL was opened, it redirected users to a scam page.

This scam page played a very loud audio warning based on text-to-speech, saying that your computer has been infected with a virus, so the user is urged to call Tech Support immediately to remove the virus. This scary notice was amplified by an additional message which warns users not to turn off their computers because doing so will cause sensitive financial data and credentials to be stolen: