Number of Cybersecurity Pros Surges 194% in Four Years

Cybersecurity remains the fastest-growing IT occupation in the UK, having seen its ranks expand by 194% since 2021, according to a new Socura report.

The managed detection and response (MDR) specialist used Office of National Statistics (ONS) data to compile its latest report out today: A wave in cyber. Specifically, it cited the ONS Annual Population Survey, which tracks employment figures across 400+ Standard Occupational Classification codes, including 13 IT-related roles.

Between Dec 2021 and June 2025, the number of cybersecurity professionals in the UK has almost tripled – from 28,500 to 83,700. That means there are more security pros than vets, architects, bricklayers and coffee shop workers, Socura claimed.

Even more impressively, cybersecurity is now the fifth fastest-growing occupation in the country, with the four above it all having a significantly smaller total workforce. They are: pre-press technicians, financial and accounting technicians, building and civil engineering technicians, and industrial cleaners. Among occupations with a workforce of at least 20,000 people, cyber is by far the fastest growing.

To put these figures in perspective, over the survey period, the average growth rate for people working in IT roles (excluding cybersecurity) was 9.6%, versus 194% for cyber.

That means there’s now one cybersecurity professional for every 68 businesses, according to 2025 parliamentary data on the private sector.

Still More to Do

However, given what’s at stake, the industry still appears to be short-staffed.

Socura’s previous report from 2024 revealed that there were 100,000 people working as IT trainers, and similar numbers of network professionals and IT directors. There were over 200,000 IT business analysts and IT managers, and more than 550,000 people working as software developers in the UK,

There also remains a significant gender imbalance in the industry. As of June 2025, only a fifth (21%) of the cyber workforce were women. Although their figures have swelled 163% since 2021, the share of women in cyber has actually dropped from 24% four years ago.

Clare Johnson, founder of Women in Cyber Unlimited, argued that initiatives such like the NCSC’s CyberFirst Girls competition and the growing number of “Women in Cyber” networks are important ways to close the gender imbalance.

“Providing a platform for women to showcase their skills and meet other women, alongside being visible role models, all helps to raise awareness of the importance of diversity,” she added.

“The more brilliant minds we have working on cybersecurity challenges, the more resilient we will all be.”

Socura CEO, Andy Kays, added that more industry professionals are still needed to close the talent gap and keep pace with adversaries.

“Fostering talent beyond London and the South East must also be a priority if all organizations are to access the support they need,” he said.

“Equally, investing in employee welfare and mental health is essential to prevent burnout and ensure the sector’s growth remains sustainable in the long term."