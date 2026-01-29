New CISA Guidance Targets Insider Threat Risks

The risk posed by insiders with authorized access to sensitive systems has prompted a renewed call to action from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The government entity has released a new infographic designed to help organizations prevent, detect and respond to insider threats that can disrupt operations and undermine trust.

The resource is aimed at critical infrastructure operators and state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) governments. It outlines practical steps for building teams that can manage insider risk in a structured and coordinated way, drawing on expertise across security, legal, human resources and operational functions.

Insider threats can emerge through deliberate acts or unintentional mistakes, CISA warned. Malicious insiders may abuse access for personal gain or retaliation, while negligent behavior and human error can create vulnerabilities that external adversaries exploit. In both cases, the impact can include data loss, reputational damage and harm to people or essential services.

“Insider threats remain one of the most serious challenges to organizational security because they can erode trust and disrupt critical operations,” said acting CISA director, Madhu Gottumukkala.

“CISA is committed to helping organizations confront this risk head-on by delivering practical strategies, expert guidance, and actionable resources that empower leaders to act decisively – building resilient, multi-disciplinary teams, fostering accountability and safeguarding the systems Americans rely on every day.”

A More Secure Framework

At the center of the infographic is a framework that treats insider threat management as an essential capability rather than an optional program. CISA emphasizes that teams should be scalable, trained and embedded within existing organizational structures to reflect risk tolerance and culture.

The key benefits highlighted include:

Broader visibility into risk factors through varied perspectives

Faster recognition of patterns during incidents

Improved resilience as organizations grow and change

The guidance sets out a four-stage model: plan, organize, execute and maintain. This approach encourages organizations to define priorities, select appropriate team members and establish clear processes before incidents occur. It also stresses the need for confidentiality, legal compliance and coordination with external partners such as law enforcement.

“Insider threats can disrupt operations, compromise safety and cause reputational damage without warning,” said CISA executive assistant director for infrastructure security, Steve Casapulla.

“Organizations with mature insider threat programs are more resilient to disruptions, should they occur.”

CISA added that effective insider threat management depends on people as much as technology. By fostering a culture of reporting and trust, organizations can identify concerns early and reduce the likelihood that internal vulnerabilities turn into major security incidents.