AI-Generated Phishing Emails Almost Impossible to Detect, Report Finds

The potential for cybercriminals to use AI chatbots to create phishing campaigns has been cause for concern and now it has been found to be almost impossible to detect AI-generated phishing emails, according to email security provider Egress.

AI detectors cannot tell whether a phishing email has been written by a chatbot or a human in three cases out of four (71.4%), according to Egress’ Phishing Threat Trends Report, published on October 2.

The reason for this is due to how AI detectors work. Most of these tools are based on large language models (LLMs), therefore their accuracy increases with longer sample sizes, often requiring a minimum of 250 characters to work.

Almost half (44.9%) of phishing emails do not meet the 250-character requirement and a further 26.5% fall below 500, meaning that currently AI detectors either will not work reliably or will not work at all on 71.4% of attacks.

HTML Smuggling Revealed as the Top Phishing Obfuscation Technique

In the report, Egress researchers also found that human-generated phishing campaigns are getting harder to detect, with a 24.4% jump in obfuscation techniques which were integrated in over half (55%) of phishing emails in 2023.

These techniques have also grown in sophistication, with almost half (47%) of phishing threat actors deploying two obfuscation layers and less than one-third (31%) using only one technique.