Mythbusting Through the AI Noise in Cyber: What You Need to Know

In many ways, it feels like artificial intelligence (AI) has burst from the world of science fiction into almost every aspect of our lives. Yet for many years, people have discussed Alan Turing’s Test for machine intelligence, or Imitation Game, where a human asking questions via a text interface would try to identify from two sets of answers which was the human and which the machine.

Achieving this task has been much of what has driven development in the world of machine, or artificial, intelligence, and this test is largely responsible for creating the likes of ChatGPT and other large language model (LLM) approaches.

Our desire as humans to develop artificial intelligences that reflect our human characteristics can be traced back thousands of years. Homer tells of the Greek god Hephaestus, who built female servants of gold who had minds, hearts, intelligence, vocal chords and strength, not to mention Talos, a mechanical being capable of circling Crete three times a day (running at about 250 miles per hour if you were wondering) throwing rocks at potential intruders.

However, it can also be argued that the desire to reflect human characteristics in our pursuit of machine intelligence has been a distraction and wasted significant effort that could have been applied elsewhere. At the very least, it has led to a focus on seeing those human characteristics as somehow more valuable and important in AI solutions than the many other areas we use.

Naturally (no pun intended), information technology is closely linked to the development of AI, and cybersecurity is an area that has willingly embraced its potential. When considering AI within a solution, the challenge is understanding what that means in real terms. Consider for a moment why the likes of ChatGPT or Midjourney have grasped the public’s imagination versus the developments made with playing Chess or Go that seem much more mundane and the outcomes much less applicable.

