Hope Revived for UN Cybercrime Treaty as Negotiations Set to Resume

The Treaty is also a way for Moscow to push for an alternative to the 2004 Convention on Cybercrime (aka the Budapest Convention), a similar initiative drawn up by the Council of Europe.

In addition, it will be used to help define how countries investigate and criminalize cybercrime-related matters.

Initially proposed by Russia to the UN in 2017, the Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes (commonly referred to as the Cybercrime Treaty) is designed to create a globally agreed legal framework to combat online fraud, scams and harassment.

However, experts still question if the Russia-led resolution will become a helpful tool in the fight against cybercrime or an unfortunate ally to authoritarian regimes.

A glimmer of hope remains for the UN's proposed Cybercrime Treaty as negotiations look to resume this summer after being on hold in New York since February.

Today, 72 countries have signed the Budapest Convention and 70 have ratified it, however, major economic powers like Russia, China and India have not.

Formal negotiations for the new Cybercrime Treaty began in 2021.



On January 29, 2024, UN member-states and over 200 accredited stakeholder organizations gathered in New York for the concluding session of the Ad Hoc Committee (AHC), led by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Kaja Ciglic, senior director for digital diplomacy at Microsoft, took part in the negotiations. “This was the first time so many non-state organizations were invited to participate in the negotiations of a UN convention,” she told Infosecurity.

“We at Microsoft get vetoed all the time, mostly by Russia or sometimes China. At least, this time, we have a voice in the negotiations – and we’ve tried to use it.”

The session ended on February 9 without UN member states reaching an agreement.

The Latest Draft Facilitates Cybercrime, Rather than Address It

Contentious Articles

The latest draft is a 77-page document including 67 articles divided into nine chapters.

In this document, the following articles remain void, suggesting that an agreement has not been made between member-states:

Article 5: Respect for human rights

Article 17: Offences relating to other international treaties

Article 24: Conditions and safeguards

Article 35: General principles of international cooperation

According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, two of the most contentious issues concern Articles 5 and 24, human rights and safeguards.

The Global Initiative wrote in a blog post: “From the outset of day one of the negotiations, some member states (including Iran) did not want any explicit reference to human rights in the treaty, arguing that the cybercrime treaty was not a human rights treaty and that a similar approach to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) should be taken (i.e. no reference to human rights included).”

This position was opposed by a number of member states including Western countries and some countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Questioning the Convention’s Scope

Notably, Articles 5 and 24 are supposed to allow exceptions for what is considered a cybercriminal act under the future convention, protecting individuals in two situations:

Security researchers breaching IT systems for the general interest

Citizens to freely express ideas only and enjoy their human and digital rights without reprisal

Microsoft’s Ciglic explained: “The text Russia proposed in the first place was very bad. There has been progress, both in the definition of what cybercrime means – which is a lot narrower than initially suggested – and security research protection provisions, but it’s still far away from what we’d want the text to be.”

In terms of human rights protection, Ciglic said, we’re even further away from an acceptable proposal.

“The latest draft still allows search and seizure requirements to be made in secrecy, which opens up to quite a lot of abuse. There are not enough safeguards, such as the right to appeal, or to call for an independent oversight in case a government uses the convention as a legal basis for indicting someone. From the start, Microsoft has advocated for a very narrow treaty,” she explained.

Cross-Border Data Sharing Concerns

Many stakeholders cited the Treaty’s potential to authorize states to carry out intrusive cross-border data collection, devoid of prior judicial authorization and genuine oversight and conducted in secrecy, as a critical concern.

According to Nick Ashton-Hart, the head of delegation to the negotiations for the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, the latest draft remains “deeply problematic.”

“It allows governments to exchange citizens’ personal information globally in perpetual secrecy if they choose to, and to leverage the powers of the Convention to cooperate on any crime that any two countries agree is a crime that uses technology in even the most basic way. This can be as trivial as the use of a modern smartphone to place telephone calls.

“The text does not allow providers to object to any request unless individual states choose individually to let them, which will undoubtedly create more conflicts of laws problems, where providers are told to break the law in one jurisdiction to follow it in another – a problem that already exists today in law enforcement cooperation, which delays or frustrates cooperation entirely when it happens.”

The current provisions would “facilitate cybercrime rather than address it,” he concluded.

Civil Society and Industry in Agreement

Generally, Ciglic said that the collaboration between civil society associations, NGOs and industry organizations to defend these safeguards throughout the negotiation process was unprecedented.

Pavlina Pavlova, a public policy advisor at the CyberPeace Institute, agreed.

“The AHC process has united civil society and industry opposition in a way I have never seen in international relations. Many stakeholders are aligned on those criticisms and collaborated on several joint initiatives, like open letters and amendment proposals,” she told Infosecurity.

Conditions for a Beneficial UN Instrument Against Cybercrime

Pavlova remains optimistic that the future negotiations can result in a helpful UN instrument while safeguarding against human rights violations. “Everything is still open,” she says.

She argued that since there are only a handful of regional conventions on cybercrime, including the Budapest Convention and the Malabo Convention, and no international one, the Cybercrime Treaty negotiations are a great opportunity to “streamline global efforts in the fight against cybercrime.”