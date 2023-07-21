How to Open and View OST Files Without Outlook

OST (Offline Storage Table) files are Microsoft Outlook data files that store an offline copy of your mailbox data, such as emails, contacts, messages, notes, etc. While you can access and view OST files in Outlook, unless the OST file is inconsistent or orphaned, accessing the contents of an OST file without Outlook can be challenging.

The OST file is encrypted by default with MAPIEntriID GUID key. If you try to open the OST file transferred from another system or the file belongs to a suspended or deleted email user, you can’t access it in Outlook.

In this article, we will explore different methods that you can use to open and view the contents of the OST file without Microsoft Outlook. These methods will allow you to access OST files created by any Outlook version.

Reasons to Open OST File Without Outlook

Several scenarios may require you to open and view the OST files without Outlook, such as:

No access to Microsoft Outlook

OST file is copied or imported from another Outlook or system

Verify or check the mail items in the OST file

Recover inaccessible or missing mail items

Compatibility issues

Methods to Open and View OST Files Without Outlook

You must first find the OST file location. You can find the OST file at the following locations based on the Windows and Outlook version you’re using:

Outlook 2000, 2003, and 2007 (Windows XP): C:/Documents and Settings/User Name/local Settings/Application Data/Microsoft/Outlook

C:/Documents and Settings/User Name/local Settings/Application Data/Microsoft/Outlook Outlook 2007 (Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10, 11): C:/Users/User Name/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Outlook

C:/Users/User Name/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Outlook Outlook 2010 (Windows XP): My Documents/Outlook Files

My Documents/Outlook Files Outlook 2010 (Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10, 11): Documents/Outlook File/

Documents/Outlook File/ Outlook 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021 (Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10, 11): C:/Users/admin/AppData/local/Microsoft/Outlook

You can also use Outlook to quickly find the OST file location. The steps are as follows: