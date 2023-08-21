Deceptive AI Bots Spread Malware, Raise Security Concerns

Cyber-criminals have been exploiting fraudulent artificial intelligence (AI) bots to attempt and install malicious software under the guise of genuine AI applications.

According to a new advisory published by ESET security researchers, the campaign came to light when an advertisement on Facebook promoted the download of what seemed to be the latest version of Google’s authentic AI tool, “Bard.”

The ad contained several discrepancies that triggered suspicion, ESET security specialist Thomas Uhlemann explained. Notably, the link provided didn’t lead to any recognizable Google domain; instead, it directed users to an unfamiliar service named rebrand.ly, located in Dublin, Ireland.

Closer inspection revealed oddities in the ad’s language and the connected comments section. Commenters’ positive feedback appeared generic, devoid of specific Google-related context. All comments also seemed to be time-stamped at the exact same moment.